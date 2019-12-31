Lakers

LeBron James shares funny birthday wish, plans for celebration

LeBron James shares funny birthday wish, plans for celebration

Lakers

LeBron James shares funny birthday wish, plans for celebration

By December 31, 2019

By: |

It’s a big week, as the decade is coming to a close, and one of the best NBA players on the planet is also celebrating a birthday, and a semi-milestone.

LeBron James turned 35 years old on Monday, which prompted a long media session in front of his locker this week. He fielded a lot of different questions, across a number of different topics.

One particular reporter even asked if he had any wishes for this particular occasion, given that James is now halfway from 30 to 40. That prompted a funny response from LBJ.

“I don’t have birthday wishes,” he said. “I’m not a birthday wish guy.”

James was then asked if he’s going to have a party.

“Yeah…I’m going to have one of those, but that’s not a wish because I’ve got to pay for it,” James said with a laugh.

Classic LBJ. We all know he had a sick party, though.

Lakers, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Lakers
Home