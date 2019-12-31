LeBron James shares funny birthday wish, plans for celebration

It’s a big week, as the decade is coming to a close, and one of the best NBA players on the planet is also celebrating a birthday, and a semi-milestone.

LeBron James turned 35 years old on Monday, which prompted a long media session in front of his locker this week. He fielded a lot of different questions, across a number of different topics.

One particular reporter even asked if he had any wishes for this particular occasion, given that James is now halfway from 30 to 40. That prompted a funny response from LBJ.

“I don’t have birthday wishes,” he said. “I’m not a birthday wish guy.”

James was then asked if he’s going to have a party.

“Yeah…I’m going to have one of those, but that’s not a wish because I’ve got to pay for it,” James said with a laugh.

Classic LBJ. We all know he had a sick party, though.