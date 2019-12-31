The Sports Daily - Top Stories 2019

We did a little homework, to see what you were most interested in across our little website, and here’s what we learned:
UFC – It’s all about the Benjamins. Who made what and how.
- Carrier Fighter Earnings List – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/12/27/ufc-fighter-salary-database-salary-main-ufc-career-fighter-earnings-html-fox11-2/
- 2018 Fighter Salaries – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/13/2018-ufc-fighter-salaries-complete-list-fox11/
- UFC Salaries, Incentives, Attendance & Gate – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/11/03/ufc-244-fighter-salaries-incentive-pay-attendance-gate-fox11/
- Conor McGregor’s Career Earnings – https://thesportsdaily.com/2017/08/26/conor-mcgregor-career-earnings-fox11/
MLB – Flashers win the day but the rest is serious Baseball
- The Flashers – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/10/27/look-female-nationals-fans-caught-flashing-boobs-during-world-series-game/
- Beating Bryce Harper’s Payday – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/10/mlb-opening-day-8-players-who-could-surpass-bryce-harpers-record-payday-cmb11/
- JT Realmuto’s Landing Spot – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/14/j-t-realmuto-trade-rumors-ranking-potential-landing-spots-cmb11/
NFL – The Year of the Wife/Mom and some Bad Refs
- Raiders Owner’s Gorgeous Wife – https://thesportsdaily.com/2018/11/03/raiders-mark-davis-wife-dating-instagram-photos/
- Patrick Mahomes’ Mom?!?! – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/12/look-patrick-mahomes-hot-mom-is-chiefs-qbs-good-luck-charm/
- NFL Ref gets His – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/25/nfl-finally-hands-down-punishment-for-missed-pass-interference-call-on-nickell-robey-coleman-vs-saints/
- Rams Head Coach’s Wife – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/02/03/see-rams-head-coach-sean-mcvays-wife-or-girlfriend-and-her-instagram-account-for-photos/
- Gronk’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/25/look-rob-gronkowskis-model-girlfriend-camille-kostek-poses-in-bikini-on-beach-for-si-photoshoot/
- Jay Gruden’s Bad Behavior – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/10/04/video-of-drunk-jay-gruden-smoking-weed-hitting-on-woman-outside-bar-goes-viral/
- More Bad Game Calls – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/23/new-video-of-controversial-no-call-in-rams-saints-shows-one-official-call-off-another/
- Beckham Shenanigans – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/11/14/odell-beckham-jr-taunts-mike-tomlin-leads-to-heated-confrontation-during-game-video/
NBA – It’s all about the Girlfriend
- Zion Williamson’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/06/20/look-zion-williamsons-stunning-girlfriend-is-his-good-luck-charm/
- Kawhi Leonard’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/15/look-kawhi-leonards-girlfriend-kishele-shipley-is-his-good-luck-charm/
- James Harden’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/10/look-james-hardens-hot-girlfriend-shows-off-curves-on-exotic-vacation/
- James Harden’s Girl (Again) – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/02/15/look-james-harden-buys-hot-girlfriend-arab-money-gift-for-valentines-day/
- Paul George’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/13/look-paul-georges-sexy-model-girlfriend-daniela-rajic-has-curves-for-days/
- Allen Crabbe’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/10/mlb-opening-day-8-players-who-could-surpass-bryce-harpers-record-payday-cmb11/
- Carmelo’s Wife – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/02/19/look-carmelo-anthonys-wife-lala-shows-off-hot-new-look-at-all-star-party/
- Don’t Mess with LeBron – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/08/09/lebron-james-bringing-extremely-serious-minded-attitude-to-lakers-minicamp-in-las-vegas/
PGA – Beautiful Women Golfers
- Most Beautiful Female Golfers – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/25/10-most-beautiful-female-golfers/
GENERAL – Running Techniques
- How to Keep Running – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/05/08/gabriel-patterson-toronto-athlete-lists-5-ways-to-keep-the-running-habit/
