MLB

The Sports Daily - Top Stories 2019

The Sports Daily - Top Stories 2019

MLB

The Sports Daily - Top Stories 2019

By December 31, 2019

By: |

We did a little homework, to see what you were most interested in across our little website, and here’s what we learned:

UFC – It’s all about the Benjamins.  Who made what and how.

Mar 16, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Irish mix martial artist Conor McGregor reacts after a first period goal by Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (not seen) against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Carrier Fighter Earnings List – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/12/27/ufc-fighter-salary-database-salary-main-ufc-career-fighter-earnings-html-fox11-2/
  2. 2018 Fighter Salaries – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/13/2018-ufc-fighter-salaries-complete-list-fox11/
  3. UFC Salaries, Incentives, Attendance & Gate – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/11/03/ufc-244-fighter-salaries-incentive-pay-attendance-gate-fox11/
  4. Conor McGregor’s Career Earnings – https://thesportsdaily.com/2017/08/26/conor-mcgregor-career-earnings-fox11/

MLB – Flashers win the day but the rest is serious Baseball

Oct 30, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) flies out against the Houston Astros during the 9th inning in game seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

  1. The Flashers – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/10/27/look-female-nationals-fans-caught-flashing-boobs-during-world-series-game/
  2. Beating Bryce Harper’s Payday – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/10/mlb-opening-day-8-players-who-could-surpass-bryce-harpers-record-payday-cmb11/
  3. JT Realmuto’s Landing Spot – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/14/j-t-realmuto-trade-rumors-ranking-potential-landing-spots-cmb11/

NFL – The Year of the Wife/Mom and some Bad Refs

Aug 7, 2019; Napa, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (left) poses with son Zion Lawson (center) and wife Mariangel Lawson (right) during a training camp joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at Napa Valley Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Raiders Owner’s Gorgeous Wife – https://thesportsdaily.com/2018/11/03/raiders-mark-davis-wife-dating-instagram-photos/
  2. Patrick Mahomes’ Mom?!?! – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/12/look-patrick-mahomes-hot-mom-is-chiefs-qbs-good-luck-charm/
  3. NFL Ref gets His – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/25/nfl-finally-hands-down-punishment-for-missed-pass-interference-call-on-nickell-robey-coleman-vs-saints/
  4. Rams Head Coach’s Wife – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/02/03/see-rams-head-coach-sean-mcvays-wife-or-girlfriend-and-her-instagram-account-for-photos/
  5. Gronk’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/25/look-rob-gronkowskis-model-girlfriend-camille-kostek-poses-in-bikini-on-beach-for-si-photoshoot/
  6. Jay Gruden’s Bad Behavior – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/10/04/video-of-drunk-jay-gruden-smoking-weed-hitting-on-woman-outside-bar-goes-viral/
  7. More Bad Game Calls – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/01/23/new-video-of-controversial-no-call-in-rams-saints-shows-one-official-call-off-another/
  8. Beckham Shenanigans – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/11/14/odell-beckham-jr-taunts-mike-tomlin-leads-to-heated-confrontation-during-game-video/

NBA – It’s all about the Girlfriend

Apr 16, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (right) talks with his girlfriend recording artist Tinashe before game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Zion Williamson’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/06/20/look-zion-williamsons-stunning-girlfriend-is-his-good-luck-charm/
  2. Kawhi Leonard’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/15/look-kawhi-leonards-girlfriend-kishele-shipley-is-his-good-luck-charm/
  3. James Harden’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/10/look-james-hardens-hot-girlfriend-shows-off-curves-on-exotic-vacation/
  4. James Harden’s Girl (Again) – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/02/15/look-james-harden-buys-hot-girlfriend-arab-money-gift-for-valentines-day/
  5. Paul George’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/13/look-paul-georges-sexy-model-girlfriend-daniela-rajic-has-curves-for-days/
  6. Allen Crabbe’s Girl – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/10/mlb-opening-day-8-players-who-could-surpass-bryce-harpers-record-payday-cmb11/
  7. Carmelo’s Wife – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/02/19/look-carmelo-anthonys-wife-lala-shows-off-hot-new-look-at-all-star-party/
  8. Don’t Mess with LeBron – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/08/09/lebron-james-bringing-extremely-serious-minded-attitude-to-lakers-minicamp-in-las-vegas/

PGA – Beautiful Women Golfers

Aug 25, 2019; Aurora, Ontario, CAN; Nicole Broch Larsen reacts after missing her putt on the eighteenth hole in the final round of the CP Womens Open golf tournament at Magna Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Most Beautiful Female Golfers – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/03/25/10-most-beautiful-female-golfers/

GENERAL – Running Techniques

Nov 3, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Steve Scammell gets high-fives from the crowd during the New York City Marathon. Scammell finished with a time of 4:38:41. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

  1. How to Keep Running – https://thesportsdaily.com/2019/05/08/gabriel-patterson-toronto-athlete-lists-5-ways-to-keep-the-running-habit/

MLB, MMA, NBA, NFL

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MLB
Home