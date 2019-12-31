Top five NFL performers in week 17

The 2019 National Football League regular season came to an end on Sunday with the playoffs now on the horizon. To close out the season, here are five offensive players on winning teams who had a sensational week 17 and finished the year on a high note.

5) Gardner Minshew II–Jacksonville Jaguars–In his final game of the season in 2019, Gardner Minshew II of Flowood, MS had his best game of the year. He completed 27 of his 39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 Jaguars win over the Indianapolis Colts. Minshew II also passed the football to Dede Westbrook on a two point conversion and had seven rushing yards.

4) Jared Goff–Los Angeles Rams–It might have been a meaningless game on the west cost, but obviously Jared Goff of Novato, CA did not get the memo. Goff completed 29 of 45 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns along with four rushing yards in a 31-24 Rams win over the Arizona Cardinals.

3) Boston Scott–Philadelphia Eagles–The Philadelphia Eagles turned to running back Boston Scott of Baton Rouge, LA when Miles Sanders went down early with an ankle injury. The Eagles could have gone with Jordan Howard instead, but went with Scott, who was flawless. Scott had 19 rushes for 54 yards and three touchdowns and four catches for 84 yards. More importantly, Scott came up big in a must win game for Philadelphia. With the 34-17 win over the New York Giants, the Eagles won the NFC East.

2) Dak Prescott–Dallas Cowboys–This was a meaningful game for Dallas as they would have clinched a playoff spot with a win and a Philadelphia loss. Even though it became clear that the Giants would struggle against the Eagles in week 17, the Cowboys played at a high level for a full 60 minutes in a 47-16 hammering over the Washington Redskins. Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott of Sulphur, LA completed 29 of 46 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

1)Derrick Henry–Tennessee Titans–The Titans needed Derrick Henry to step up on Sunday so they could qualify for the playoffs. Henry of Yulee, FL did just that against the AFC South champion Houston Texans. Henry had 32 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns as the Titans beat the Texans 35-14.