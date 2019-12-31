Video of Freddie Kitchens leaving Browns HQ final time after being fired surfaces

Freddie Kitchens’ tenure as Browns head coach did not last long, as he held the position for less than one year, until having been relieved of his duties following Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

It was said that Kitchens would be able to work magic with quarterback Baker Mayfield, but that did not happen. If anything, Mayfield actually regressed in his sophomore season. That, combined with how undisciplined the Browns players were on the field this season, was enough to get Kitchens fired.

He left Browns headquarters in Berea for the final time on Monday, which video captured.

It will be interesting to see where Kitchens ends up next, as his tenure as Browns head coach was an absolute disaster.