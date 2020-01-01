Happy second season, Eagles fans!

Hosting the Seattle Seahawks in a playoff game in January of 2020? Yes, it’s happening. But don’t celebrate like you’re just happy to be here. The ‘Hawks are mad as hell they lost to the 49ers on Sunday and are forced to travel here. They are determined to wreck our grand illusion of resurrection from what looked like a shipwrecked 2019.

Gladly sipping from the handcrafted Dented Brick Gin sent to me from Salt Lake City by The Great JB99, I am a grateful man. The booze is crystal clear with its Artesian well base and lovely juniper flavor. It’s far too good for my working class pedigree. Perhaps this was TGJB99’s way of saying enjoy the Eagles’ NFC East title while you can. The reality of playoff reckoning is about to hit like…well, like a dented brick.

Oh, we can beat the Seahawks. And we can land a man on the moon. It just doesn’t happen that often.

Russell Wilson is 4-0 in his career against the Eagles, throwing seven touchdown passes and only one interception. His escapability is legendary in the NFL, and the Eagles have had more than their fair share of near misses and empty armfuls against the mobile Wilson. On November 24, the Eagles had their best performance against Wilson – recording six quarterback sacks, limiting him to 200 passing yards – and still lost the game, 17-9.

DC Jim Schwartz called a whale of a game against the Giants last Sunday, but knows defending against the Seahawks is a bit of a different challenge.

“Wilson’s a smart quarterback. He doesn’t turn the ball over very often. He’s got great mobility. He can extend plays, but he can also just make his plays from the pocket. He’s a very accurate passer,” Schwartz said. “All those things will be factors in the game that we’re going to have to defend. You don’t bring your resume to the field. You bring your skill set and we’re going to bring ours and we’re going to play hard.