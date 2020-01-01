Kyle Connor records second NHL career hat trick

Kyle Connor of Shelby Township, MI recorded his second National Hockey League career hat trick on Tuesday. Connor scored thrice in a 7-4 Winnipeg Jets win over the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO.

Connor put the Jets up 2-1 at 8:27 of the second period from Mark Scheifele of Kitchener, Ontario. Connor then scored his second goal of the game on the power play at 10:45 of the third period from Neal Pionk of Omaha, NE and Scheifele. At the time, the Jets went up 4-3. Then Connor scored the game winning goal with 3:29 left in the third period on a goal from Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland and Scheifele.

In addition to the hat trick, Connor was a +2 with six penalty minutes, and had one power play point, one game winning goal, eight shots on goal and one blocked shot. He had 25 shifts and 17 minutes and 44 seconds of ice time.

Connor was one of six Jets players with a multi-point game. Scheifele led Winnipeg with four points (one goal and three assists). Blake Wheeler of Plymouth, MN had two goals and one assist for three points. Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark had one goal and two assists for three points. Jack Roslovic of Columbus, OH had three assists and Pionk had two assists.

In 2019-20, Connor has 20 goals and 18 assists for 38 points in 40 regular season games. He is a -2 with 30 penalty minutes, eight power play points, five game winning goals, 142 shots on goal, six blocked shots, 12 hits, 27 takeaways and 19 giveaways. The fourth year Jet who plays left wing notched his first NHL career hat trick on March 23, 2019 in a 5-0 Jets win over the Nashville Predators.

The Jets are currently in fourth place in the Central Division. At 22 wins, 15 regulation losses and three losses in extra time, the Jets have 47 points. They have the sixth most points in the Western Conference and are in a playoff spot.