NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Enes Kanter

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Enes Kanter

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (11) shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Enes Kanter – Boston (vs Charlotte)

13 points, 6-7 FG, 1-2 FT, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 blocks

The six blocks for Kanter jump off the screen.

 

