Rob Gronkowski spikes Steve Harvey's lego statue on set (Video)

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski may have called it quits on his football career, but he’s still doing quite well for himself.

Gronk has already made strides in his TV career, having appeared as an analyst during the pregame and halftime coverage of FOX’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast.

He branched out a bit on Tuesday night, working alongside comedian Steve Harvey for FOX’s New Year’s Eve coverage. It figured to be a good fit for him, as his charismatic personality and affinity for spontaneous dance parties seemed to good to be true. His look is just made for NYE.

Not too long after, he drew the ire of Harvey, but the laughs from viewers. Watch him spike Harvey’s giant lego statue on set, which was pretty great.

Gronk spiked Lego Steve Harvey and Harvey was NOT happy 💀 pic.twitter.com/dkGS7lzuSg — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) January 1, 2020

Classic Gronk.