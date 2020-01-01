Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst blasts ref over egregiously awful OPI call (Video)

Wisconsin went at it against Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, in one of the best games of the college football season thus far, but an awful call late left a sour taste in Badgers’ fan’s mouths.

It happened with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Badgers trailing, 28-27. All the team needed was a field goal to take the lead and possibly win the game, but they were faced with a key third down. Quarterback Jack Coan completed a pass, which went for a first down. However, the referees ruled that it was offensive pass interference on the route, which looked to be an abysmal call.

Video for those who are interested and haven’t seen it:https://t.co/FCXnj7ctrx — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) January 2, 2020

Former referee Terry McAulay, who currently serves as the rules analyst for NBC during “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts, did not believe it was OPI.

That is not OPI against Wisconsin. The receiver is trying to get into his route and the defender grabs him and prevents him from releasing. #OREvsWIS — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) January 2, 2020

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chyrst was furious about it, and gave an official a piece of his mind on the sideline.

“That’s a big ass call you just got wrong” Paul Chryst is not happy pic.twitter.com/ApNMzj6b89 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2020

It’s still not a lock that the Badgers would’ve won that game had that call not gone against them, but it sure didn’t help matters.