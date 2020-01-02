Josh McDaniels to Browns rumors heating up, as he's 'eager' to work with Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a head coach, having relieved Freddie Kitchens of his duties, and it sure looks as if they’re looking for someone with a bit more experience.

Kitchens had no prior head coaching experience, and looked the part, with the team looking inconsistent with each passing week, and also undisciplined throughout the season. As a result, he was a one-and-done, not even lasting a full calendar year.

It appears as if the Browns are targeting a big-name, veteran who can regain control of this roster, and also get the most out of the talent on it. Mike McCarthy’s name has been mentioned, as has Josh McDaniels’. Speaking of, a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com states that McDaniels would be “eager” to work with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. It reads:

Josh McDaniels loved Baker Mayfield coming out of Oklahoma in 2018, and would be eager to work with him in Cleveland,

The report also adds that “it would be hard for him to say no” to McDaniels’ hometown Browns.

McDaniels does appear to be near the top of the Browns’ list, but it will be interesting to see if the organization looks to give him total control of the roster, as Bill Belichick has in New England. Furthermore, it’s possible that McDaniels could be the heir apparent to Belichick, and he may not want to give that up.