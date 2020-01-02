Kyle Kuzma gets roasted by fan during game for new blonde hair (Video)

Kyle Kuzma is going with a new look for 2020, and it certainly seems to be getting people’s attention. The Lakers forward debuted his new blonde hair in Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, and one fan couldn’t help but compare Kuzma to rapper Eminem, who famously rocked the bleached-blonde look in the nineties.

Apparently, as Kuzma was stepping to free-throw line during the third quarter, a fan in the crowd yelled lyrics to one of Eminem’s hits, which got a laugh out of the Lakers bench and put a smile on Kuzma’s face.

Here's the moment a Lakers fan yelled "Will the real slim shady please stand up at" while Kyle Kuzma was at the free throw real line (first half is Blazers broadcast, second half Lakers broadcast/ Kuz's reaction) https://t.co/gfCYNCFFJe pic.twitter.com/j7uHHNLXu0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 2, 2020

Kuzma must’ve known the consequences when he decided to go blonde. We’ll see how long he sticks with it before the jokes get to be too much.