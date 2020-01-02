MMA Manifesto

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #10 - Junior dos Santos

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #10 - Junior dos Santos

January 2, 2020

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

 

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

 

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

 

Junior dos Santos

2010s Earnings: $5,435,000

 

End of night performance bonuses: $265,000 

Per fight average: $319,706

Top earning fight: $830,000 – UFC 211 (Loss to Stipe Miocic)

 

Perhaps a surprising name on this list, but JDS had himself a very fruitful decade. Considering he also headlined a couple of pay-per-views as the heavyweight champion, he probably also got himself a nice PPV bonus on top of this reported pay.

 

 

