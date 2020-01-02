Tua Tagovailoa will announce decision to stay in school or make jump to NFL on Monday

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is fast approaching, and Tua Tagovailoa has still not made a decision about his future, but the Alabama quarterback announced on New Year’s Day that a decision is coming soon.

After his team’s 35-14 win against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, Tagovailoa tweeted that he’ll make a decision between staying in school or making the jump to the NFL on Jan. 6.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

Tagovailoa has not played since undergoing season-ending surgery for a hip injury in November, but he remains one of the top-rated quarterback prospects by draft experts. In nine games alone this season, Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns.

And with so many teams in the top 20 picks of the draft possibly looking to take a quarterback this April, many believe Tagovailoa can still be a first-round pick despite the injury. On the other hand, returning to school for one more year, although it may be a risk, could potentially set up Tagovailoa for the type of season that could make him the No. 1 pick in 2021.

It’s a tough decision, but one that has to be made by Tagovailoa. What he decides to do affects Alabama going into next season and the draft strategy of a few teams that are anxiously awaiting his arrival to the NFL.