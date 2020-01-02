Twins have now emerged as favorite to land Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson remains one of the hottest veteran sluggers on the market, along with Marcell Ozuna, and it will be interesting to see where he lands up.

There isn’t all that much talent out there in regards to players that can instantly come in and provide some pop in the lineup, so Donaldson remains a hot commodity.

The world champion Washington Nationals are very much interested in his services, and they were looking like a likely landing spot. Remaining with the Braves was a possibility as well.

However, a recent report suggests that the Twins are now the frontrunner for Donaldson, with a four-year offer on the table.

#Twins have offered a 4-year deal to Josh Donaldson and, right now, are the front runners to sign him. Donaldson wants to return to the #Braves though, however they've only offered a 3-year deal to date. If a 4th year is offered, he is likely to sign there. — Dan (@DanClarkSports) January 1, 2020

It looks as if Donaldson has narrowed his sights on the Twins and Braves, with a decision likely coming soon.