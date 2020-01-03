Adrien Broner caught hitting on 16-year-old rapper Bhad Babie

It’s well-known that Adrien Broner is a talented boxer, but his outside-the-ring issues have appeared to have weighed him down over the years.

He’s had some legal issues, and also some problems remaining focused in the time spent training leading up to fights. Broner is a guy who enjoys the club life in Las Vegas, so at times, it’s appeared to have taken a bit of a toll on his performance in the ring. But when he’s focused, he’s tough to beat.

Most recently, though, he got himself into a bit of a precarious situation, when he attempted to slide into the DMs of 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie — aka Danielle Bregoli. She wasted no time exposing him, either, posting a screenshot of his Instagram direct message.

Broner is 30 years old, in case you’re wondering.