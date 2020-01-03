Brad Stevens opposed to idea of Tacko Fall making All-Star game

The voting system the NBA uses for the All-Star game is a joke, with fans often selecting players they enjoy watching, rather than guys who are most deserving of the honor, for their play on the court.

Statistics are everything in the age of analytics, but not in the All-Star Game, when personalities, charisma and past body of work mean so much, unfortunately.

The most recent evidence of that is the Tacko Fall situation. He’s played only 11 minutes so far this season, yet has received 110,269 votes — ranking sixth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens doesn’t “love the idea” of Fall getting voted into the All-Star game, for the same reasons we don’t.

Brad Stevens on Tacko Fall being 6th in All-Star voting for East frontcourt: "I know my son votes seven times a day … I don’t love the idea, when you’re talking about the All-Star game or any awards, not being based solely on what’s happening on the court.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 3, 2020

Stevens did praise Fall for his personality, and for what he’s brought to the team, but he’s right, no one that plays that sparingly has earned the right to be named an All-Star — no matter how tall they may be.