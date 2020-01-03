Brett Favre heaps praise on Mike McCarthy ahead of head coaching job pursuit

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre knows Mike McCarthy as well as anyone, so when he speaks, everyone listens.

That’s why what he recently had to say about McCarthy could really help his former head coach get back into the league, as Favre gave him a ringing endorsement.

McCarthy has been making the rounds interviewing with teams, as he met with the Giants this week officially, and there are also rumors of his camp having been in contact with the Browns. As such, it does appear as if he’ll get hired somewhere in the coming weeks, and really comes down to what the best situation for him is.

Favre had plenty of good things to say about McCarthy on his weekly SiriusXM Radio show, and you’ll want to check out what he had to say.

Former #Packers Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre said this on his weekly @SiriusXMNFL show about Mike McCarthy and the impact he could have on a young QB pic.twitter.com/oHGGIEf9Js — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 3, 2020

High praise from his former quarterback.