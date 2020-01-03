Isaiah Thomas ejected for bumping into referee (Video)

NBA players can be petty, but officials can be just as bad, as we saw during Friday’s Wizards-Trail Blazers game.

Maybe it’s because the league has set a strong precedent about making contact with its officials, or maybe it’s because referee Marat Kogut wanted to make himself a part of the game.

Whatever the reason, when Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas bumped into him just 90 seconds into the game, Kogut wasted no time in ejected him from the game.

Isaiah Thomas ejected early on for making contact with a referee #WizBlazers pic.twitter.com/XbQ2wrw40d — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 4, 2020

Thomas did extend his hands, but an ejection seemed quite harsh, for that minimal amount of contact.