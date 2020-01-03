Lamar Jackson urges NFL teams to pump the brakes on interviewing OC Greg Roman

Part of what comes along with being one of the best NFL teams in the regular season each year is having to deal with potential poaches looking to hire away members of a coaching staff.

Winning teams often draw the attention from those that have become accustomed to losing, as ownership often tries to send a message that they’re looking to do whatever it takes to win again.

And with the Ravens having wrapped up one of the best regular seasons in NFL history, sporting a 14-2 record, candidates are already lining up to interview offensive coordinator Greg Roman. It’s certainly understandable, as Roman helped create an innovative offensive scheme that has kept opposing defenses off balance, and he’s helped shape Lamar Jackson into the likely MVP award winner, whereas he was coming off an awful performance in the AFC Divisional Playoffs last season.

But Jackson wants other teams to stay away, at least until their goal of a Super Bowl victory has been accomplished.

Lamar Jackson on teams looking to interview Greg Roman as head coach: “They need to chill out. We got something to do.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 3, 2020

Yeah, it’s safe to say that message won’t deter teams from attempting to interview Roman.