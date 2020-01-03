Look: Conor McGregor looking absolutely ripped ahead of UFC 246 fight

It’s been over three years since Conor McGregor last stepped foot in the Octagon, but he knows how to train for big fights, and he appears to be back in fighting shape.

McGregor’s last UFC bout took place in November 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez. He’s set to square off against Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18, in what looks to be one of the most anticipated fights of the past year. It’s unclear exactly how McGregor will look, or what his endurance will look like, but he’s apparently doing whatever it takes to get back to form.

McGregor recently had his last heavy spar session earlier in the week, and he posted a photo of it. In it, he looks absolutely ripped — just check out those shoulders.

He also posted this photo, showing off his muscular physique.

His coach had some high praise about how he’s been looking as well.

Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best i've seen him and i wasn't sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i'm just glad to have a good seat! #UFC246 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 1, 2020

The big fight is roughly two weeks away, and we can’t wait.