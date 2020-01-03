Rapid Recap: Theis block saves sloppy win over Hawks

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Take the kids for Chinese food. Concede to the fried-rice induced haze and fall asleep on the couch with the Celtics up big. That’s how I envisioned my night going.

Wrong.

The Celtics overcame an extremely slow start and nipped the pesky Hawks, 109-106. It was your classic closer-than-it-should-have-been-against-a-shitty-team win. How close? Boston needed a brazen Marcus Smart three-pointer and Daniel Theis block on sharpshooter/carnival barker Trae Young in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Celtics can use film of first quarter as evidence why Kemba Walker should be an All-Star starter. Brown/Hayward/Tatum in 1stQ: 2-14 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4 PTS. Hawks up 32-19. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 4, 2020

FYI – Kemba Walker was out with the flu.

When Jayson's shot is off, it is OFF. pic.twitter.com/J2OUyZZyZ4 — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 4, 2020

Tatum finished with 13 points on 2-16 FG.

Marcus Smart, in the pick and roll, quite a bit down the stretch of the third quarter there. Making some nice passes to Kanter, and then on this play too. https://t.co/WWGKDsfhM2 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 4, 2020

Seven straight points from Jaylen Brown. Just a monster stretch from him in transition. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 4, 2020

Trae is a grifter and these refs are willing accomplices. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 4, 2020

I want these refs on trial — Jimmy Blanco (@ColeyMick) January 4, 2020

Marcus Smart to Enes Kanter = the crowd goes crazy

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/rAEr2I9V0j — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2020

MARCUS SMART brings the #Celtics lead to 4

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/pOUj9rYTjd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2020

Theis with the BIG block for the C's to close out the win, then things start to get chippy with Marcus Smart & a few Hawks

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/Jxy3D9aYNo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2020

Celtics 109, Hawks 106. Final. 24 for Jaylen. Big block by Theis. Wilder game than expected at the Garden. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 4, 2020

Box score