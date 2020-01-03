Rapid Recap: Theis block saves sloppy win over Hawks

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Take the kids for Chinese food. Concede to the fried-rice induced haze and fall asleep on the couch with the Celtics up big. That’s how I envisioned my night going.
Wrong.
The Celtics overcame an extremely slow start and nipped the pesky Hawks, 109-106. It was your classic closer-than-it-should-have-been-against-a-shitty-team win. How close? Boston needed a brazen Marcus Smart three-pointer and Daniel Theis block on sharpshooter/carnival barker Trae Young in the final seconds to secure the victory.
FYI – Kemba Walker was out with the flu.
Tatum finished with 13 points on 2-16 FG.
