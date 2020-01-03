Russell Westbrook embarrassed on funny dunk fail (Video)

Rockets superstar Russell Westbrook is one of the most athletic players in the NBA, and he’s been known to make plays that few others can pull off.

He’s extremely strong, but also quick, so he can drive the lane, and then finish at the rim.

There was a season when Westbrook actually averaged a triple-double, and he won the MVP award that year, back in 2016. He’s a dominant player that can take over games.

But even the best players have epic-fail moments, like when Westbrook tried to throw down a highlight-reel dunk in Friday’s game against the Sixers, but was ejected by the rim.

Russell Westbrook dunk of the year pic.twitter.com/TzreKX1Ncc — James Wobden (@WorldWideWob) January 4, 2020

Welp, that didn’t go well.