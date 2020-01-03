Steve Spurrier trolls Tennessee with Gator Chomp before bowl game (Video)

Former Gators head coach Steve Spurrier is no longer at Florida, but he continues to troll the university’s biggest sports rival.

Spurrier was honored at the Gator Bowl on Wednesday night, as he both played for and coached at Florida. He was named to the All-Gator Bowl team, which resulted in him being honored on the field before the Indiana-Tennessee game.

Vols fans booed Spurrier during that time, and Spurrier responded in savage, trolling fashion. He did the team’s signature Gator Chomp, which they clearly did not care for.

Too funny.