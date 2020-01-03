MMA Manifesto

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #9 - Daniel Cormier

January 3, 2020

Nov 3, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Daniel Cormier (red gloves) celebrates beating Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

 

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

 

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

 

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

 

Daniel Cormier

2010s Earnings: $5,726,000

 

End of night performance bonuses: $250,000 

Per fight average: $409,000

Top earning fight: $1,040,000 – UFC 214 (Loss to Jon Jones)

 

It’s been a very lucrative career in MMA for Daniel Cormier, which may explain why he’s delayed his retirement. Considering he was a UFC champion on several big UFC PPVs, he surely made much more on the back end via PPV points.

 

#10 – Junior dos Santos 

 

