Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #9 - Daniel Cormier

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

2010s Earnings: $5,726,000

End of night performance bonuses: $250,000

Per fight average: $409,000

Top earning fight: $1,040,000 – UFC 214 (Loss to Jon Jones)

It’s been a very lucrative career in MMA for Daniel Cormier, which may explain why he’s delayed his retirement. Considering he was a UFC champion on several big UFC PPVs, he surely made much more on the back end via PPV points.

#10 – Junior dos Santos