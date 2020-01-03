UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #9 - Jose Aldo

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.

No points awarded for a loss

#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points

UFC Featherweight Champion 2010-2015, 2016-2017

2010s Record: 10-5, 4 finishes

Top Performances

UFC 200 – Frankie Edgar (Decision) – 15 points

UFC 156 – Frankie Edgar (Decision) – 11 points

UFC 179 – Chad Mendes (Decision) – 11 points

While his best days were definitely at the start of the decade, there’s no denying that Jose Aldo is one of the all-time greats. He cleared out the 145 pound division before running into a Conor McGregor left hand, then bounced back by reclaiming the featherweight title. And he was only 25 years old when the decade started. Truly a supernova.

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84

T.J. Dillashaw – 84

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80

Georges St-Pierre – 79

Robbie Lawler – 79