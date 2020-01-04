GAMEDAY 41: Unanswerable Questions

Penguins vs. Habs

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that hungover because it drank two 15% BEERS after a trip to a wine farm.

The Penguins travel to Montreal tonight to take on the team most thankful that the Senators exist. If it wasn’t for Ottawa we would spend way more time talking about how fucked up the Habs are. They just signed Ilya Kovalchuk, which would be a very scary thing in 2005 but is a very funny thing in 2020.

…WELCOME TO THE BEST HOCKEY CITY ON EARTH!….#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/O98IfChAmF — HABS ARE BACK BABY!!! (@parkingguy62) January 4, 2020

Back at what, exactly? And why aren’t there better hockey cities on earth? The best one on earth is just one that decided to put gravy on fried potatoes? We can’t do better than that?

These questions are unanswerable I suppose.

Lines:

Growing up in Caldaro, Italy it was a challenge for Thomas Di Pauli to watch NHL hockey. "I remember staying up until 1:30 in the morning to watch Sidney Crosby." Di Pauli dreamed of playing in the NHL one day. That one day is today. Read more: https://t.co/IH8EXDIm3J pic.twitter.com/k6V4TZfFQR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 4, 2020

Murray in the cage tonight.

Habs:

Tatar-Danault-Cousins

Lehkonen-Domi-Suzuki

Poehling-Kotkaniemi-Weal

Vejdemo-Peca-Weise

Chairot-Weber

Mete-Petry

Scandella-Fleury

Price

Those names were all very annoying to type out.

Babou! SERPENTINE!

GO Pens