Penguins

GAMEDAY 41: Unanswerable Questions

GAMEDAY 41: Unanswerable Questions

Penguins

GAMEDAY 41: Unanswerable Questions

By January 4, 2020

By: |

Penguins vs. Habs

Bell Centre | Montreal, Ca

7:00PM Eastern | NHLN | AT&TSN-PT

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that hungover because it drank two 15% BEERS after a trip to a wine farm.

The Penguins travel to Montreal tonight to take on the team most thankful that the Senators exist. If it wasn’t for Ottawa we would spend way more time talking about how fucked up the Habs are. They just signed Ilya Kovalchuk, which would be a very scary thing in 2005 but is a very funny thing in 2020.

Back at what, exactly? And why aren’t there better hockey cities on earth? The best one on earth is just one that decided to put gravy on fried potatoes? We can’t do better than that?

These questions are unanswerable I suppose.

Lines:

Image result for its a mario gif

Murray in the cage tonight.

Habs:

Tatar-Danault-Cousins

Lehkonen-Domi-Suzuki

Poehling-Kotkaniemi-Weal

Vejdemo-Peca-Weise

Chairot-Weber

Mete-Petry

Scandella-Fleury

Price

Those names were all very annoying to type out.

Image result for archer mounties gif

Babou! SERPENTINE!

GO Pens

Penguins, Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Penguins
Home