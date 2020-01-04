John Brown hooks up with Josh Allen on nifty trick play for first TD of NFL Playoffs (Video)

The Bills reached into their bag of tricks on their opening drive of the NFL Playoffs, and it worked to perfection.

Buffalo looked to get out to an early lead in its divisional-round showdown with the Texans in Houston on Saturday, as road teams often try to do. It was a sound strategy, attempting to take the crowd out of the game, and it was effective.

Josh Allen racked up 42 yards on a big run to get the Bills into Texans territory, and they continued to pick up a few yards each play from there on out, setting them up with a second-and-six situation, 16 yards from the end zone.

It was then that they decided to bust out the trick play, with Allen faking a handoff to his running back, then flipping the ball to wide receiver John Brown instead. Allen kept on running, and Brown threw a perfect pass to him for the touchdown.

WHAT A START FOR THE @BUFFALOBILLS. John Brown throws to @JoshAllenQB for the TD! #GoBills

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

pic.twitter.com/78bW5AcVbM — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2020

No one could’ve predicted a quarterback to catch the first touchdown of the NFL Playoffs.