Kevin Love furious at Collin Sexton for denying him ball during game (Video)

The dissension between Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers continues, and it’s really only a matter of time until he’s traded away to another team.

Love is usually fairly quiet on and off the court, but he’s made it clear that he wants out of Cleveland, and it appears he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get moved.

It’s taking place inside the Cavaliers facility, with Love reportedly getting into a heated argument with general manager Koby Altman.

Not only that, the tension carried over into Saturday’s game against the Thunder, when Love called for the ball in the paint, but didn’t get it. He had a mismatch in posting up Chris Paul, but teammate Collin Sexton didn’t pass to him. So, in response, Love went running up to Sexton, finally received the ball, then he angrily threw a dart to a teammate.

Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/lib6gql0mx — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) January 5, 2020

Head coach John Beilein took accountability for Sexton’s failure to get Love the ball.

#Cavs coach John Beilein on play in which Kevin Love displayed frustration at end of first half: “That was my mistake. I wanted us to get the last shot. He had Chris Paul posted up. I didn't see it." — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 5, 2020

