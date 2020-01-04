Look: Bills Mafia completely takes over NRG Stadium for playoff game vs Texans

Bills fans are fired up with their team having clinched only their second playoff berth since the turn of the century, and they showed up in a big way to support their squad in Saturday’s divisional-round showdown with the Texans.

The game was played on the road, at NRG Stadium, but you’d never really have known it, given how many Bills fans were seen in the stands.

It began before the game even began, with the tailgate scene being mobbed with Bills fans getting it in, as they’ve been known to do.

There was tons of them in the stands as well.

I’m watching the game , there’s more bills fans in the stands then Houston fans. #BillsMafia let’s go baby! pic.twitter.com/0fqZEuUzcs — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 4, 2020

Home game for the Texans? Not looking like it.