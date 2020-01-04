Look: James Harden roasted for funny new haircut, cornrows

it’s a new year, and for Rockets superstar James Harden, that apparently meant it was time for a new look.
Being that it’s a new decade, Harden figured it was time to unveil his new look, on national television. The Rockets squared off against the Sixers in an epic showdown that was televised on ESPN, and that’s when Harden was seen sporting a new hairdo.
He kept the beard, but showed off his new cornrows, and it was, well, something.
The Twitterverse roasted Harden with a barrage of memes soon after.
Too funny.
