Look: James Harden roasted for funny new haircut, cornrows

it’s a new year, and for Rockets superstar James Harden, that apparently meant it was time for a new look.

Being that it’s a new decade, Harden figured it was time to unveil his new look, on national television. The Rockets squared off against the Sixers in an epic showdown that was televised on ESPN, and that’s when Harden was seen sporting a new hairdo.

He kept the beard, but showed off his new cornrows, and it was, well, something.

Harden with corn rows and a headband… 80 piece? pic.twitter.com/rrYAZdNzKL — NBA Syndicate (@NBAsyndicate) January 4, 2020

Cornrow Harden about to drop 50 pic.twitter.com/dp0zgJVMOX — LIL UZI SQUIRT (@Fonzo_Ball) January 4, 2020

James Harden against 76ers Tonight: 44 points

11 assists

11 rebounds

1 steal

1 block

+/- + 10

W 13/24 FG (54.2%)

6/12 3PT (50%)

12/12 FT (100%) pic.twitter.com/NpFo5B57Bl — Arian 🚀 (@arxanzz) January 4, 2020

The Twitterverse roasted Harden with a barrage of memes soon after.

James Harden got braids!? pic.twitter.com/34HaG43QGD — Fire Jason Garrett (@right__jab) January 4, 2020

Too funny.