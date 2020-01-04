Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

By January 4, 2020

Jan 3, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots a layup against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Ben Simmons – Philadelphia (vs Houston)

29 points, 13-20 FG, 3-7 FT, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks

That’s a crazy statline to come in a losing effort.

 

