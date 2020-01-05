Carson Wentz KO'd in Wildcard game, targeting call possibly missed

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz took a hit early in the first quarter of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card playoff game from Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney, possibly ending his day early. Here’s the video:

Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020

Wentz ended up in the blue tent a few minutes later and was then taken back to the Eagles locker room. He’s out of the game right now with a possible concussion.

The bigger question is, how in the world is that not a targeting hit on Clowney? That’s the very text book definition of hitting with the crown of the helmet, which is what the league has been trying to prevent. They installed the new rule last season, and here’s what it says:

“It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent.”

No penalty was called on the play, and I don’t know how or why? In an NFL that is intent on protecting the quarterback, this was a failure by the officials and the league. Not, it won’t bring back Carson Wentz if he indeed is done for the day, but you simply cannot miss a call like this, especially in the age of replay.

We’ll see what happens with Wentz, hopefully he’s okay first, and second, then hopefully he can play. As for the league, they’ll have some explaining to do later today and tomorrow about this hit.