Kirk Cousins comes through in 1st playoff win

We all know the history of Kirk Cousins. He’s a good quarterback who cannot win games against good football teams. He has never won a Monday Night football game. And in his lone playoff appearance with Washington, he lost. Cousins can’t win big games…

Until Sunday.

Cousins was steady, safe, and came up with the two biggest throws of his NFL career, both in overtime, on the road, in New Orleans. The first- a 43-yard bomb to Adam Thielen that set up 1st and goal at the Saints two yard line. The second- a 3rd and goal pass to the corner of end zone that was caught by tight end Kyle Rudolph, sealing a Vikings 26-20 win over New Orleans and sending them to San Francisco for the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Cousins finished 19 of 31 for 242 yards and 1 score, but it was his last 47 yards passing that were the most memorable.

He got a huge monkey off his back, and you’ve got to really feel good for him. To go on the road, to New Orleans, play against a team that lost three games the whole season and was inches away in that Seattle-San Francisco game from being the No. 2 seed, and beat them in overtime on a 3rd and goal throw.

Good for Kirk, congratulations to the Minnesota Vikings. To all the haters and naysayers, “YOU LIKE THAT!”