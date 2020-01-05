Saints screwed by refs in awful no-call for pass interference on game-winning TD (Video)

It’s hard to imagine how badly the NFL’s officials continue to screw the Saints in the biggest games, and yet, it continues to happen.

The biggest blown call of the 2018 playoffs took place in the NfC title game, when a Saints receiver was clearly taken down on a pass play, which would’ve set the Saints up with a potential first-and-goal scenario. No penalty was called, though, and the Saints went on to lose to the Rams in overtime. That blown call resulted in the NFL instituting its replay review system.

Fast forward just one year later, and somehow, the Saints got screwed again late — this time in the final play of Sunday’s game. It happened in their Wild Card Round game against the Vikings, when quarterback Kirk Cousins floated a pass toward tight end Kyle Rudolph in the end zone, on a third-and-goal scenario. Rudolph extended his arm and pushed off on Saints defensive back PJ Williams, then caught the ball for the game-winning touchdown.

But it sure looked to be pass interference, as you can see below.

Was this pass interference?pic.twitter.com/NjQIctDtdN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2020

It sure looked to be pass interference, as many of the rules experts indicated. The Saints, once again, were screwed by the refs, and it’s inexcusable that Al Riveron’s crew didn’t at least stop the game to review the play, and possibly overturn it.