Stefon Diggs throws helmet, goes off on sideline tantrum during game (Video)

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs picked a bad time to complain about his role in the offense on Sunday, during the team’s most important game of the season to date.

The Vikings squared off against the Saints in a Wild Card showdown on Sunday afternoon, and Diggs had no targets through two quarters of play. That dry spell continued midway into the third, and he was not happy about it.

At the one of one particular drive, Diggs even threw his helmet walking off the field, voicing his frustration about not getting the ball. He had some words on the sideline as well.

Now Diggs is going through some things.pic.twitter.com/E5ZFgavRW9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2020

No penalty was called for removing his helmet, though, although there should have been.