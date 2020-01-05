Taron Egerton snubs Elton John, leaves him hanging after winning Golden Globe for 'Rocketman' (Video)

Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe for “Rocketman,” and no one was happier for him than Elton John, who the actor portrayed in the movie.

Congratulations to Taron Egerton – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0MC94mgVDH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

However, during the big moment, when Egerton was announced as the winner, Egerton didn’t even look over at John, and left the poor guy hanging.

John was fired up for Egerton, and went nuts celebrating after his name was called. Egerton, however, only hugged his girlfriend, Emily Thomas, then just walked away to receive his award — without even looking in John’s direction.

HOW YOU GONNA LEAVE ELTON JOHN HANGING AFTER WINNING AN AWARD FOR PLAYING ELTON JOHN pic.twitter.com/FRTBh6h70w — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 6, 2020

One would think that Egerton would at least congratulate the guy he portrayed in the movie, given that it was a biopic. Yeesh.