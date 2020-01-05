Triple H discusses NXT’s influence on the UK scene

The Game has contributed a lot to the rise of NXT in recent years

Triple H has won a number of championships in his career, being a five-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time world tag team champion (two World Tag Team Championship reigns, and one Unified WWE Tag Team Championship reign), a two-time European Champion, and a fourteen-time world champion, making him the company’s seventh Triple Crown Champion and second Grand Slam Champion.

He is also a two-time Royal Rumble match winner, and a King of the Ring tournament winner. Later in his career, Triple H gained notability for his behind-the-scenes work at WWE, founding the developmental branch NXT, and gaining praise for his business acumen in professional wrestling.

On the latest After the Bell, The Game discussed NXT’s influence on the UK scene: “People that misunderstood, I think, even like when we went to the UK, what what we were trying to accomplish there, because of small thinking or shortsightedness. Yes, some of these indies are going to go away.

The ones that are going to go away are the ones who were paying you $25 when they promised you $75, the ones that have a ring that didn’t hold up, the ones that didn’t have medical there. The ones that didn’t care about you. They were just booking you because they were hoping to sell some tickets and you had a little bit of buzz, so they were hoping to sell some tickets and they could care less what you do, when you do it.”