Kings have tried to engage Lakers on Kyle Kuzma trade

Kyle Kuzma’s third season with the Lakers is not off to a great start, and with the trade deadline approaching, it has been reported that Los Angeles has shown a willingness to listen to trade offers for the 24-year-old forward. One team that is trying to get the Lakers’ attention on the matter is the Kings.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Sacramento is among the teams that have tried to engage the Lakers on a Kuzma trade, and the Kings know that any deal would have to include Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Kings are currently coached by ex-Lakers coach Luke Walton, who was around for Kuzma’s first two seasons, which had many believing that the versatile scorer would one day develop into a star. If anybody knows how to get the best out of Kuzma it’s Walton.

As for the possibility of Bogdanovic being sent to LA, the Lakers would greatly benefit from his shooting at the two-guard spot. The 27-year-old is currently shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range while averaging 14.5 points per game off the bench for Sacramento. The only issue LA faces with trading for Bogdanovic is that he’s scheduled to be a restricted free agent after this season.

The Lakers are already in a good spot at this point in the season with the best record in the Western Conference (29-7), but they may need to make a deal depending on what goes down at the trade deadline next month.