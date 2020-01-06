Look: Joel Embiid suffers gruesome finger injury during game

Sixers big man Joel Embiid is arguably the most important player on his team, as he’s the cornerstone of their frontcourt.
Embiid had issues with durability for the majority of his career, but he’s been doing a better job of staying on the court by taking care of his body. The team has also been helping him out with load management, resting him when they can afford to.
Basketball, however, is a physical game, and sometimes unfortunate events happen, outside of players’ control. That’s what took place during Monday’s Thunder-Sixers game, when Embiid dislocated his finger. It was a pretty gruesome sight.
Check out some of his teammates’ reactions.
Embiid spoke about the injury after the game.
Ouch.
