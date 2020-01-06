Mike McCarthy hired as Cowboys' new coach

Mike McCarthy is back in the NFL after signing on to be the Cowboys’ new coach. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was first to report the hiring on Monday.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

The news comes less than 12 hours after the Cowboys parted ways with former coach Jason Garrett, who held the job for nine seasons. McCarthy had also interviewed with the Panthers, Browns and Giants about their vacancies before choosing the Cowboys.

In 13 seasons with the Packers, McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 record and won a Super Bowl. He also played a key role in the development of Aaron Rodgers, something the Cowboys hope McCarthy can do with Dak Prescott.

Speaking of Prescott, this will be on of the most talented rosters McCarthy has had to work with, something he didn’t have at the end of his tenure in Green Bay.

By the end of his #Packers tenure, Mike McCarthy grew frustrated with the inactivity of GM Ted Thompson. He felt he didn’t have enough players. This week, two GMs have said the #Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. McCarthy has players now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

It will be interesting to see what Dallas’ offense looks like in 2020 after nearly a decade of Garrett’s run-heavy scheme.