NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

Jan 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) defends a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Anthony Davis – Lakers (vs Detroit)

24 points, 7-16 FG, 9-10 FT, 1 3PT, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 8 blocks

Statlines don’t get much better than that.

 

