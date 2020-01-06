Saints fans throw trash at officials after overtime loss (Video)

Another officiating crew blew a major call late in a Saints playoff game on Sunday, and if you ask the fans, the refs were trash.

They made that quite clear after the Vikings defeated their team at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in overtime, 26-20, when the officials attempting to make their way off the field.

It was a long way from the field to the locker room, and Saints fans in the stands threw trash at the officials as they ran into the tunnel.

The officials did blow a major call, as it sure looked like Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph got away with pass interference on the game-winning touchdown (watch here).

Still, that’s no excuse to pelt them with trash, as they’re human beings, too –just like the rest of us.