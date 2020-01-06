Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green looks 'tired,' further adding to tanking speculation

The Warriors currently sit in last place in the Western Conference standings, in what has essentially been a throwaway season for them.

Only one player from the “Hamptons 5” currently starts for the team, and after hearing what the team’s head coach recently had to say, it’s fair to wonder how much longer even that will go on.

Draymond Green missed some time due to injury earlier in the season, but he’s still logged a lot of playing time, and has actually averaged more minutes this season (29.0) than the rest of his career to date (28.1).

But Steve Kerr believes he’s getting tired, likely

“I think the last couple of games, he’s looked tired,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “You have to remember that he’s the lone holdover from the team that’s been to the Finals five years in a row. He looks tired to me.

“I think he’s kind of worn out, emotionally and physically,” Kerr added.

This looks like a reason to start the load management discussion with Green, helping the Warriors potentially tank their way to a top pick in the draft.