Tom Brady already 'motivated to get back to work,' dispelling retirement talk

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s contract is set to expire, and he may have played in his final game with the team.

Brady will be turning 43 in August, before the 2020 season begins, and it’s certainly possible that he’ll be playing elsewhere in the future.

His 2020 landing spot remains to be seen, whether it’s in Los Angeles, New England, Oakland or elsewhere — but it does appear that Brady is interested in returning for at least another season, and won’t be retiring, judging by what he said on Monday.

“Yeah,” Brady told Peter King, in Football Morning in America. “I think I’m just . . . I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are. If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.”

In reading the tea leaves, it looks like Brady will be back next season, but not with the Patriots. Time will tell, though.