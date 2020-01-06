MMA Manifesto

Top Earning UFC Fighters of the Decade: #7 - Mark Hunt

By January 6, 2020

Sep 15, 2018; Moscow, Russia; Aleksei Oleinik (blue gloves) fights Mark Hunt (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aleksander V. Chernykh-USA TODAY Sports

Another decade has flown past us, and it was a financially profitable one for a handful of UFC fighters. They still don’t get paid what they are actually worth, but a few of them made out like bandits, so to speak, in the 2010s. Here is our ranking of the top ten earning UFC fighters of the 10s.

 

(doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

 

(click on the fighter’s name to see a breakdown of their payouts for each career fight)

 

Mark Hunt

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 20: Mark Hunt stalks around the ring after knocking out Frank Mir during their UFC Heavyweight Bout at UFC Brisbane on March 20, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

2010s Earnings: $6,304,000

 

End of night performance bonuses: $425,000

Per fight average: $350,222

Top earning fight: $810,000 – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt (Win over Derrick Lewis)

For a guy who wasn’t wanted by the UFC in the first place, and who ended up suing them on his way out the door, Mark Hunt earned himself a small fortune during the 2010s.

 

