UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #7 Max Holloway

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.

No points awarded for a loss

#7 – Max Holloway – 100.5 points

UFC Featherweight Champion 2017-2019 (interim champ 2016)

2010s Record: 17-5, 11 finishes

Top Performances

UFC 240 – Frankie Edgar (Decision) – 16 points

UFC 212 – Jose Aldo (TKO) – 14 points

UFC 218 – Jose Aldo (TKO) – 13 points

UFC 231 – Brian Ortega (TKO) – 13 points

Blessed was a mere 20 years old when he debuted in the UFC in 2012. Since then, he basically cleared out the featherweight division, vanquishing legends like Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar. While his best days are probably behind him, he’s still young enough to feasibly be a factor in this coming decade.

#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points

#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84

T.J. Dillashaw – 84

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80

Georges St-Pierre – 79

Robbie Lawler – 79