UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 6/20

ufc 243 fighter salaries

By January 6, 2020

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 457
2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 334
3 3 8 Kelvin Gastelum 218
4 4 6 Darren Till 191
5 5 4 Yoel Romero 173
6 6 9 Derek Brunson 172
6 6 5 Jared Cannonier 172
8 NR Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 165
9 8 3 Paulo Costa 157
10 9 7 Jack Hermansson 156
11 11 Tim Boetsch 128
12 12 11 Uriah Hall 116.5
13 10 12 Brad Tavares 116
14 13 10 Edmen Shahbazyan 111.5
15 14 14 Omari Akhmedov 99.5
16 15 Marvin Vettori 97
17 17 15 Antonio Carlos Junior 82
18 16 13 Ian Heinisch 75
19 18 Gerald Meerschaert 74.5
20 19 Tom Breese 71
21 20 Zak Cummings 68
22 21 Cezar Ferreira 56.5
22 21 Eryk Anders 56.5
24 23 Krzysztof Jotko 54
25 24 Darren Stewart 50.5
26 26 Karl Roberson 45.5
27 27 16 Anderson Silva 40
27 27 Brendan Allen 40
27 27 Markus Perez 40
30 30 Trevin Giles 37.5
31 31 Eric Spicely 32
31 31 Kevin Holland 32
33 33 Rodolfo Vieira 30
34 34 Alessio Di Chirico 28
35 35 Andrew Sanchez 27.5
35 35 Jack Marshman 27.5
37 37 Anthony Hernandez 25
38 38 Oskar Piechota 20.5
39 40 Charles Byrd 20
39 NR Punahele Soriano 20
41 43 Makhmud Muradov 19.5
42 41 John Phillips 10
43 42 Trevor Smith 8
44 NR Abu Azaitar 5
44 43 Andre Muniz 5
44 47 Jun Yong Park 5
44 43 Wellington Turman 5
48 46 Deron Winn 4.5
49 47 Adam Yandiev 0
49 47 Alen Amedovski 0
49 47 Antonio Arroyo 0
49 47 Bevon Lewis 0
49 NR Dequan Townsend 0
49 47 Marc-Andre Barriault 0
49 47 Roman Kopylov 0

 



Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

