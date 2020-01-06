With A New Wave Of Supplementation, Performance And Recovery Is Boosted

Professional sporting associations and athletes are always searching for the extra edge that will help them to improve injury recovery times. Take, for example, the recent use of CBD oil in helping UK based rugby player Dom Day expedite his recovery from injury. Elsewhere, LeBron James has become a noted advocate of new sports supplementation therapies, teaming up with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the pursuit of better quality recovery solutions. The result of this interest is a wave of new supplementation products that are enhancing recovery to new heights while staying inside of WADA guidelines.



Recreating key effects

Recovery is best aided by supplementation that encourages growth hormone (GH) production, one of the key building blocks of the body. Recovery can be hastened through the use of products such as GHRP-2, a GH enhancer, which provides a timely boost to muscle-building hormones. GHRP-2 side effects are typically subdued, too, extending to little more than tiredness and water retention, making it a ‘gold standard’ for recovery. New supplementation often seeks to replicate this to maintain effectiveness; research conducted by NIH has highlighted a range of derivatives, including ingredients as simple as beetroot juice, which can provide stimulation to the body in a similar fashion to how GHRP-2 acts.

Enhancing nutrition

A dearth of good quality and legal supplementation to provide boosted recovery was behind LeBron James’ decision in founding Ladder, which has provided an insight into how to further improve recovery and performance. According to the Wall Street Journal, programs like James’ Ladder provides nutrition through protein shakes but with chemically devised supplementation to further aid recovery. Taking a nutrition-led approach to supplementation, where new formulations are derived from standard ingredients that form part of the athlete’s everyday routine, will be effective and simple in boosting performance and recovery.

Smart supplementation?

Another area of health supplementation that typically doesn’t concern athletes is the likes of nootropics. While these don’t offer a direct benefit, a line of athletic supplementation products has purported to combine the nutritional benefits from standard supplementation with gut effects that promote recovery and positive effects on mental cognition. According to NutraIngredients, these supplements, devised with cyclists in mind, will allow athletes of all types to aid their recovery and improve performance in the long run. There is a clear connection between mental health, mental acuity and the ability to pursue improved recovery and performance – arguably, by having ‘smart’ supplements that influence recovery across a number of areas, the overall picture will be improved for the athlete.

Supplements are a hugely important part of the overall strategy of any athlete. With some of the best supplements mired in gray areas, it’s also important for innovation to continue and present new options for those looking to get to the top of their game. Through the latest raft of new science inspired supplements, there are new and more powerful ways to enhance recovery and performance.