Carmelo Anthony sinks game-winner to lift Trail Blazers over Raptors

The Rockets may not have found a fit for him, but Carmelo Anthony’s still got it, it seems.

On Tuesday night, Melo showed that he’s still a closer, and is the guy a team wants with the ball in their hands late in a game.

The Trail Blazers may have been underdogs in their game against the Raptors, but the game was tied at 99 in the waning seconds, and Melo called game. He made his way to the elbow, then sank a signature midrange jumper for the win.

It was nearly identical to the game-winning shot he drained against the Rockets 10 years ago.

Melo game-winner against Raptors: 2010 vs. 2020 Still clutch 10 years later

