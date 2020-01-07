Dallas Stars are the hottest team in the Central Division

The Dallas Stars are the hottest team in the National Hockey League’s Central Division at the moment. With a four game winning streak, the Stars have a record of 24 wins, 14 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 52 points.

Dallas is also sitting in third place in the Central Division, and is closing the gap on the two teams in front of them. The Stars trail the St. Louis Blues by seven points and the Colorado Avalanche by two points and have a game in hand on both opponents. The Stars have played 42 games, while he Blues and Avalanche have played 43 games each.

Three players have averaged more than a point per game during the streak. Left winger Roope Hintz has two goals and three assists for five points, while defensemen Esa Lindell and John Klingberg have five assists each.

Dallas began the streak on December 28 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Colorado Avalanche. Klingberg led the Stars in points with two, as he notched two assists. Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski of Plover, WI and Alexander Radulov each scored in the shootout. It were strong games as well for Stars center Tyler Seguin, who had one goal and 10 shots on goal, along with goaltender Ben Bishop of Denver, CO, who made 41 saves.

Dallas’s second game of the streak came on December 29 in a 4-2 Dallas win over the Arizona Coyotes. Jamie Benn and Andrej Sekera led Dallas in scoring with two points each. Benn had one goal and one assist, while Sekera had two assists.

Dallas then went outdoors to the Cotton Bowl to beat the Nashville Predators 4-2. After trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Statrs came back with four unanswered goals. Mattias Janmark had one goal and one assist, while Klingberg had two assists.

Then Dallas extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Lindell had three assists, while Hintz and Pavelski also had a multi-point game with one goal and one assist each. Dallas will look to extend their streak to five games on Wednesday when they play the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.